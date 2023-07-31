Woman asks to eat stranger's food, deploys bear spray when told no

Photo: Crime Stoppers Central Okanagan

Kelowna RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a woman involved in two altercations, one of which involved her asking for a stranger's food.

Both incidents took place on July 21.

Police say a woman and an unknown man approached two customers on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant on the 400 block of Bernard Avenue and asked for some of their food.

The incident happened around 5 p.m.

When the customers refused, police say the man aggressively pushed the table, breaking dishes.

When the owner came out, the woman pulled out a can of bear spray, deployed it, and ran off.

Shortly after the first incident, the couple caused another disturbance nearby on the 1500 block of Pandosy Street, yelling and throwing objects.

A store owner attempting to help was then targeted when the woman threw heavy objects, which broke the store door.

Kelowna RCMP say the man has been identified, however, police have yet to locate the woman involved.

The suspect is described as Indigenous, believed to be in her 30s, five-foot-six tall, heavier set with long brown and blonde hair worn in a ponytail, and wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and sunglasses.

She has tattoos on her left arm and hand.

If you know anything about this crime, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit the website at www.crimestoppers.net and quote RCMP File # 2023-42248.