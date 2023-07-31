Rock the Lake to donate proceeds from ticket sales to wildfire recovery

Photo: GSL Group

Kelowna's Rock the Lake and one of its partner events will be donating to charity all proceeds of tickets sold on Aug. 1 and 2.

Rock the Lake is teaming up with the Ambleside Music Festival in West Vancouver to donate the proceeds from ticket sales on the two days to the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C, SenseNet Wildfire detection, and the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund.

"Rock The Lake has always been about more than just great music—it's about community and solidarity. This year, in the face of a record number of wildfires, we're chanelling the energy and spirit of our festivals to support the heroes on the front lines," says GSL Group president and CEO, Graham Lee.

"As part of our appreciation to the front-line firefighters dedicated to protecting our province, we are also providing complimentary tickets to local firefighter charitable associations in West Vancouver and Kelowna as a token of our gratitude.”

Back in 2022, the festival donated $500,000 in tickets to frontline healthcare workers. GSL Group is also a proud supporter of the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation and other local charities.



The festival outside Prospera Place offers a rockstar-studded lineup featuring local and internationally renowned bands such as Collective Soul, Burton Cummings and his band, Death from Above 1979, Prism, and Finger Eleven from August 11 to 13.

The executive director of the Forest Enhancement Society of BC, Steve Kozuki is grateful for the initiative.

"FESBC funds many projects that result in many benefits to our forests including improving the forest health and wildlife habitat, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by increasing the utilization of forest fibre normally burnt and reducing the risk of wildfire to communities all across BC. The support from GSL Group, Rock the Lake, and Ambleside Music Festival will help to revitalize and begin recovery for our forests."

