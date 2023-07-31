Cyclist struck by vehicle on Kelowna's Sexsmith Road

Photo: Rob Gibson A bicycle lies on the street and the passenger side windshield of a small car is smashed in at the scene of a collision between a car and a cyclist on Sexsmith Road.

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.

An RCMP traffic reconstruction team is on the scene of the serious collision, which happened right at the Rail Trail cyclist crossing.

Sexsmith Road is blocked eastbound, towards Highway 97. The westbound lane is open but traffic is moving very slowly in the area.

The windshield of the small car involved is smashed on the passenger side and the bicycle is still on the roadway.

UPDATE 11:05 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area of the collision, in the 3300 block of Sexsmith Road.

The investigation is in the early stages. Anyone who witnessed the collision and who has not yet spoken to officers, or anyone who has dash camera footage, is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300, and reference police file number 2023-44464.

Photo: Rob Gibson Kelowna RCMP are at the scene of a serious collision involving a cyclist in the 3300 block of Sexsmith Road.

ORIGINAL 10:45 a.m.

Emergency crews are at the scene after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Kelowna’s Sexsmith Road.

The collision occurred at the Rail Trail crossing. Multiple police vehicles and an ambulance have attended.

Traffic in the area is seeing minor delays.