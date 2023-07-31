Kelowna woman loses $200 in dog scam, warns others to beware

Photo: Joyce Springate The scammers used this photo of a little white dog in a Facebook post saying they needed to find a new home for the pet.

A Kelowna woman who lost her beloved pet about a month again is warnings others about a dog scam circulating on social media.

Joyce Springate says a friend shared an advertisement from Facebook about someone who was looking to rehome a little, white Maltese dog. She contacted the person through Messenger and said she was interested in the animal.

“What she said when I responded was, well we’ve got so many responses, if you want this dog you have to send us money now,” explains Springate.

She sent $200 by electronic money transfer as a deposit. Then later in the evening, the woman asked for another $50, claiming it was a 'registration fee'.

Springate refused to send the $50 and arranged to meet at the Tim Horton’s near the corner of Glenmore Road and Kane Road at 3 p.m. Saturday to take possession of the dog.

On Sunday morning, she got a text message asking for another $100 because the dog owner needed to fix a flat tire. She offered to go to the person’s home or pay for a Uride or Uber to bring the pet to her address. That’s when Springate said the woman she had been communicating with stopped responding and disappeared from Messenger.

The senior says getting scammed hits especially hard because she her beloved pet, 11-and-a-half year-old rescue dog Lucky, passed away not that long ago.

“He had been badly abused when I got him. He was on about $400 a month medication. When I took him to the vet, because I was going away and leaving him with friends, the vet said Joyce, you kept this dog alive three years longer than anyone else would. And that’s the end of it.”

Springate believes the perpetrators used a stock photo and never actually had a dog to rehome.

She is sure the person who bilked her of $200 will try again and wanted to go public with her story to save someone else the money and heartache. She has contacted the Kelowna RCMP to report the scam.