Environment Canada forecasts another hot and dry week across the Thompson Okanagan

Madison Reeve

It's going to be another hot week across the Thompson Okanagan.

Environment Canada forecasts temperatures will hover above 30°C every day with dry conditions.

Monday will see a high of 31°C and mainly sunshine. The overnight low will drop down to 13°C.

Tuesday will be much of the same with a high of 31°C and sunshine.

Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with a high of 33°C and sunshine all day.

The sunshine will continue on Thursday with a high of 31°C.

The sun will be back out for both Friday and Saturday.

Both days will reach a high of 31°C.

Local smoke is possible throughout the week depending on wind movement.

