Children found after AMBER alert 10 days later

Photo: Contributed

The Surrey RCMP has announced the cancellation of the AMBER alert that was sent out on July 19 for two missing children Aurora and Joshua Bolton, and their mother Verity Bolton.

After roughly 10 days of searching, RCMP say they are relieved to update the public that the two children have been located safely on July 29 at approximately 7:20 p.m. and are in the process of being reunited with family.

“We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the AMBER Alert was issued,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn. “We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, community and policing partners, who all played an important role in helping to safely locate the children.”

The two children left Surrey, B.C. in the care of their mother on June 28 for a planned camping trip in Kelowna. That camping reservation in Kelowna ended up being canceled, and the children were not returned to their father as expected on July 17. They were reported missing the following day.

The last known location of the children was in Merritt on July 7 entering a gas station, while the mother was last seen in Kamloops on July 15 exiting a store.

The location of Verity Bolton has not been released at this time.

Additional information will be provided by the RCMP at an upcoming media availability, which is likely to take place sometime on July 30.