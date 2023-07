Photo: Brayden Ursel

A body was found in Kelowna's Waterfront Park Saturday evening.

When Castanet arrived on scene, a few members of the RCMP could be seen holding a yellow sheet around the body.

Shortly after, the coroner service arrived to remove the body from the park.

The cause of death is not confirmed at this time, but a police officer on scene indicated it was likely a drug overdose.

Castanet will update the story when more information becomes available.