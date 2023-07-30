Kelowna's Integrated Fire Protection will begin operating under Classic Fire + Life Safety banner Monday

Photo: Contributed (L to R): IFP senior sprinkler fitter Richard Clark, IFP co-founder Greg Koch, IFP president Adam Shackleton, IFP co-founder Gerald Koch and IFP district manager Ryan Koch.

A Kelowna business that specializes in fire safety has been sold to a national company.

Integrated Fire Protection, which was incorporated in Kelowna in 1990, has folded under the banner of Classic Fire + Life Safety and will officially join the company on July 31.

“Integrated Fire Protection has a rich history of more than 33 years providing quality fire protection solutions in the Okanagan Valley and British Columbia,” Integrated president Adam Shackleton said in a press release. “We hold a deep commitment to fulfilling our responsibility of delivering an exceptional fire protection service to our valued customers.”

Brothers Greg and Gerald Koch created IFP and have since passed it on to Shackleton and Gerald Koch’s son, Ryan. IFP started working with Classic Fire + Life Safety in April and decided to make the move official after internal discussions.

All IFP technicians, fitters and office staff will continue to execute their existing roles and functions as part of the change. Shackleton will move into the role of director of business development for Western Canada, while Ryan Koch will remain in the role of district manager, leading the operations for the B.C. fire protection business.