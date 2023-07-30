Okanagan's big Valleywide Business Expo inviting vendors to this year's event in Lake Country

Photo: Google Maps Lake Country's Swalwell Park

The Okanagan’s biggest business expo will be held in Lake Country this year, and the event is looking for vendors.

Valleywide Business Expo will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Swalwell Park in Lake Country. Hundreds of business leaders from Enderby to Osoyoos will be taking part in the outdoor networking event, which moves to a new location in the valley each year.

The Okanagan’s chambers of commerce co-ordinate the event and are offering early bird discounts to businesses that sign up for a spot before July 31. Chamber members who sign up before the end of the month will have to pay only $127.50.

Businesses are encouraged to sign up for Valleywide Business Expo, which sells out every year, through their respective chamber of commerce.