Ultimate Frisbee Championship gets underway in Kelowna

For the first time in history, the Canadian Ultimate Championships are being hosted in Kelowna this weekend, bringing in some of the country’s top talent from coast to coast.

"It’s a pretty big deal for Kelowna to be hosting a tournament of this magnitude. We have 36 teams from across the country, with pretty much every single province represented here,” said Paul Brain of the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society.

According to Winnipeg Firefly captain Craig McFarlane, the competition is extremely stiff across the field of play.

“There’s a very high intensity when you come into nationals," he said. "We played in a tournament earlier this year, and tournaments are always hard, they're always fun, but when you come to nationals there’s just a raised level of at least 10 per cent. Even teams we’ve played before, everyone’s just sharper, faster."

“The teams we’ve played so far have been crisp, clean with smooth offence and defence that makes it challenging to do anything, and overall, it really kind of raises the intensity, makes you work and give everything that you can.”

Ultimate frisbee sees teams compete to move a disc down a field. Athletes competing this weekend, in the masters division championships, are men over the age of 33 and women over the age of 30.

With over 850 people involved from all over the country, Brain says the tournament is great for Kelowna tourism, and that it also gets some eyes on the growing sport of ultimate in the Okanagan.

"It’s our way of kind of showing off what ultimate could be in this city, and we’re hoping to get more interest and more players out of it... we’re hoping that some people watch this and want to try out the sport and come and play with us," said Brain.

You can check out the Canadian Ultimate Championships all weekend long at the Mission Sports Fields, with three gold medal games happening across different divisions on Sunday.