Inaugural Garry Benson Memorial Golf Tournament scheduled for September

Photo: Contributed

Kelowna’s Benson Law LLP will be holding a fundraising golf tournament this fall in memory of their namesake.

The inaugural Garry Benson Memorial Golf Tournament will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club. Proceeds from the day of golf and the dinner that follows will go to BC Cancer Kelowna.

Benson passed away last fall at the age of 61. He was the founding partner of Benson Law LLP and practiced in Kelowna for more than 20 years. During that time, he volunteered more than 1,500 hours of pro-bono legal services.

Benson was originally from Beaver Lake Cree Nation in Alberta, which is why the tournament is being held on Truth and Reconciliation Day. The event will honour the “memory of Benson’s tireless work and community support he contributed to the Central Okanagan,” according to the tournament poster.

Registration will begin at 11 a.m., and a shotgun start will follow at 12:30 p.m. People can pay to attend only the dinner that will follow the golf.

The tournament is looking for sponsors, who can reach out to sponsorship committee chairman Kent Harris at [email protected].