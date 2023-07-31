SkyAline partnership, including KF Aerospace, named preferred bidder for huge government deal

Photo: Contributed

It’s looking good for SkyAlyne in its quest to earn a billion-dollar contract to train the Royal Canadian Air Force.

The federal government last week announced that SkyAlyne, which is a partnership between Kelowna’s KF Aerospace and Montreal’s CAE, is its preferred bidder to manage the future training program.

The FAcT contract will cover all aspects of the required training and in-service support to train Canadian military pilots, air combat systems officers and airborne electronic sensor operators. The contract is anticipated to be officially awarded next year.

“SkyAlyne’s proposed solution for FAcT was the collective effort from an outstanding team of individuals and companies from across Canada,” KF Aerospace president and CEO Tracy Medve said in a press release. “SkyAlyne is ready to execute the FAcT contract and collaborate with Canada and the RCAF on preparing our aircrew for the challenges of today and tomorrow.”

FAcT is a comprehensive training and in-service support contract that includes all classroom instruction, simulator and flight training as well as numerous on-site support activities and infrastructure services.

The new single contract will replace and expand training services currently provided through separate contracts managed by KF Aerospace and CAE, and through in-house aircrew training delivery by the RCAF.