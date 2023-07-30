Pro hockey camp to bring out NHL stars in support of KGH Foundation

Photo: Kelowna High Performance

The KGH Foundation has a new supporter.

Kelowna High Performance has launched HomeTeam: Play for Purpose Hockey Pro Training Camp in support of the KGH Foundation, which takes place throughout the week of Aug. 21.

The Play for Purpose Hockey Pro Training Camp will play host to several events throughout the week, culminating with a star-studded charity game hockey Aug. 25 at Prospera Place.

“HomeTeam is designed to unite individuals, families, and businesses who share a common vision of improving health care in our region through sport and play," says Carly Malchuk of the KGH Foundation.

"This year, by partnering with Kelowna High Performance, we are not only expanding our network of supporters but also enhancing our ability to make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and their families."

Hockey fans will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with some of their favourite NHL alumni and current players, including Tyler Myers, Joel Edmundson, Luke Schenn, Curtis Lazar and Ethan Bear.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the KGH Foundation once again for such a special event like this,” said Mike Strawn of the GSL Group. “The HomeBase dinner at Prospera last month was a great success, and we’re looking to help raise funds for such a great cause – and watch some very exciting hockey."

The week-long event will raise money to help build a more sustainable, inclusive, and accessible mental health care system in Kelowna.

Kelowna Rockets president Bruce Hamilton says they are excited to support the event. "Kelowna High Performance trains many of our current and former players. Our organization looks forward to the success of this very worthwhile cause."

Kelowna High Performance co-owner Mark Fitzgerald said they are honoured to work with the KGH Foundation on mental health in the community.

"Josh Georges, Blake Comeau and the Homebase Event set the groundwork for us to be able to contribute alongside community partners to raise funds for this worthwhile cause and we look forward to sharing this exciting line-up of events with our community," he said.

The Kelowna High Performance NHL Pro Game takes place Friday, August 25 at 2:00 p.m.

For ticket information click here.