Five-week trial scheduled for UBCO security guard murder

Photo: Facebook Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn

Trial dates have been set for a man accused of killing a UBC Okanagan security guard last year.

Harmandeep Kaur, 24, was killed at the Kelowna campus in the early morning hours of Feb. 26, 2022 while she was on duty as a security guard. Police said the suspect was immediately arrested and detained in hospital under the Mental Health Act.

Dante Ognibene-Hebbourn, 22, was charged with Kaur's murder five weeks after her death. He had been employed at the university as a janitor at the time. He has remained in custody ever since.

He appeared in court this week for a pre-trial conference.

A five-week trial has now been scheduled to start in Kelowna on April 29, 2024.

That will be preceded by a voir dire on Feb. 26, 2024. Voir dire hearings are typically intended to determine the admissibility of evidence in the context of the larger trial.

Last year, Ognibene-Hebbourn's defence counsel successfully applied for a psychiatric assessment to determine if the accused can be found not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder. A determination on that issue is not known at this stage.

A preliminary inquiry into the second-degree murder charge earlier this year was covered by a routine publication ban.

The woman who was killed, Kaur, had immigrated to Canada from India in 2015, and moved to Kelowna in 2018. She had just obtained her permanent residency the month prior to her death.

with files from Nicholas Johansen