Coroners inquest scheduled for 2017 death of woman in Merritt

Photo: Colin Dacre

A coroners inquest will will be held in Kelowna this fall to examine the 2017 death of a woman in Merritt who was in the custody of police.

The death of Heather Louise Cote, 60, was reported to the BC Coroners Service by Merritt RCMP on Aug. 26, 2017.

B.C. law mandates inquests for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C., the province’s police watchdog, looked into the death and closed it without a public report.

No further details related to the circumstances of Cote’s death are available.

A coroner's inquest is a public inquiry that serves three primary functions:

* to determine the facts related to a death, including the identity of the deceased and how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death;

* to make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances; and

* to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

Susan Barth, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding this death. The jury will have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances. A jury must not make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

The inquest will begin Sept. 18, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. at the Kelowna Law Courts (1355 Water St.).