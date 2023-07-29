UBCO nursing students hand out summer essentials to homeless community

A group of fourth-year nursing students from UBC Okanagan visited Kelowna's Rail Trail encampment Friday to hand out summer supplies to people struggling with homelessness.

“It feels really incredible. We have collaborated with UBCO on a number of capstone projects and this one is super exciting," said Shey Still, executive director with H.O.P.E Outreach.

"It's nice to get out into the community and have some boots on the ground with the street entrenchment that we are seeing at the outdoor sheltering site."

Still said there was a large cross section resources at the site on Friday, which is not typical.

"Somebody can come and get their heat prevention packages, but they’re also getting direct access and referrals to resources they may not be able to access normally on their own," Still said.

Everybody who came through on Friday received a refillable water bottle, t-shirt, hat, sunglasses, other clothes, harm reduction supplies, sunscreen, snacks and more.

Working alongside the City of Kelowna, H.O.P.E. Outreach and other organizations, the students at UBCO tell Castanet their work only goes so far.

“The City of Kelowna has been helping, but I think they could use help from the provincial and federal level in regards to funding just because we have had several programs cut and as a result people haven’t been able to get houses, they haven’t been able to get proper resources," said Sarah Goulet.

"Accessing those resources has been extremely hard for them as well, so it’s kind of just putting them in a sinkhole where they can’t get out any further, so I feel the federal and provincial government need to step up and start doing more than they’re doing now — because it’s not working.”

Over the course of the morning, the UBCO Capstone project handed out over 200 bags of summer essentials.