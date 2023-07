The Kelowna RCMP is holding a news conference to respond to Stats Canada’s annual crime report out this week.

For the second-straight year, the Central Okanagan had the highest crime rate per 100,000 of all 35 metropolitan areas in the country. There are smaller communities with higher crime rates.

The Central Okanagan also has the second-highest Crime Severity Index—which assigns a greater value to more serious offenses—among metropolitan areas.

The news conference is scheduled to run at 1 p.m.