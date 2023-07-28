Kelowna RCMP commander concerned by annual crime stats

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Kelowna's top cop says she is very concerned about the latest crime numbers released by Statistics Canada Thursday.

The 2022 crime statistics report from Stats Canada shows the Central Okanagan has the highest crime rate per 100,000 residents among 35 Census Metropolitan Areas and second-highest crime severity index (CSI), which assigns a greater value to more serious offences.

Taking the city individually Kelowna is 19th in both categories looking at urban areas only, however the numbers are higher.

"We remain very concerned about these statistics and the impact on our residents throughout the Central Okanagan," said Supt. Kara Triance during a news conference Friday at the Kelowna detachment.

"It is holding relatively consistent to our analysis and our public reports throughout the year on crime and activity.

"It was as we expected."

Triance says a 4.2 per cent increase over 2021 is in line with the same increase nationally but much smaller when compared with other cities across the country.

She cited Winnipeg (20%), St. John's Newfoundland (19%), Toronto (14%) and Ottawa-Gatineau (13%) among other CMA's where the crime index has soured greater than the Central Okanagan.

Triance says break and enter, fraud, theft from vehicle, shoplifting and theft other accounted for 40 per cent of the city's CSI score in 2022, but adds to date most of those numbers are trending down in 2023.

Fraud - up 54%

Break and enter - down 38%

Shoplifting - down 1%

Theft from vehicle - down 33%

Theft other $5,000 - down 20%

"Overall we have increased our focus on enforcement to reduce the CSI influences. For example we are tracking police reported crime daily and using data to deploy resources in target locations.

"We have changed the focus and structure of our target teams to enable their enforcement capacity to focus on the top five influencers of the CSI which is all property crime related."

She says the detachment has also adopted geographical analysis to ensure officers are focused on the areas most likely to be impacted by crime and targeting repeat offenders.

"We will not wait for the CSI to be released in 2023 to tell us what is influencing crime in our community.

"We will continue to be proactive and data led to reduce and prevent criminality in our region"

Triance says she is proud of work her detachment in affecting the steady decrease this year in almost every area of violent and non-violent crime."

