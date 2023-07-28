Kelowna man takes on FortisBC over beloved linden tree

Photo: Don Plant Brad Rix blocks access to linden tree on Johnson Rd.

A Kelowna man is taking on FortisBC in an effort to save a linden tree that is encroaching on power lines near his home on Johnson Road.

The tree in front of 2555 Johnson Road is over 50 years old, and according to property owner Brad Rix, he has been fighting with FortisBC for the past five years.

"It goes back to 2018 this discussion with FortisBC, they give me a bill of $3,700 to mitigate the problem," said Rix.

On Friday morning a subcontractor of FortisBC showed up to take the tree down, but Rix had parked a pair of vehicles in the way in an effort to save the tree.

"It's a 17-metre linden, it has a beautiful conical shape," Rix described.

He asked FortisBC for a written explanation of what they planned to do and if the tree would be saved.

"They had nothing, written nothing. They weren't prepared for somebody (like me) for this resistance, obviously. I was prepared," said Rix.

The RCMP were called Friday to try and sort out the matter, but after talking to Rix and a representative of FortisBC, Mounties informed both parties that it wasn't a criminal matter therefore the two side would have to work out the disagreement on their own.



"I won't deny that the branches are at the point right now that they're touching (the power lines) in the wind. In the meantime I parked in front and didn't allow them to do the work. I decided to do the raking on my Boulevard while they were here," Rix says.

A contracted arborist showed up just after 8 a.m., followed shortly by RCMP.

Rix's neighbour Don Plant said FortisBC has been "playing hardball."

"They're gonna come after Brad big time. But for now, the brushing of the tree has been forestalled."

FortisBC spokesperson Nicole Brown called the situation "very concerning."

"My understanding is that these trees are now growing right into the power lines so they really do need to be addressed," she said.

FortisBC says tree trimming is an important part of maintaining its gas and electricity systems.

"We recognize the importance of trees to property owners and the communities we serve. That’s why we try our best to minimize tree trimming and clearing when possible. In this case, it is required because the trees are growing into the overhead power line and posing a safety risk to both the property and the community," said Holly Harrison, another FortisBC spokesperson.

FortisBC says they have worked closely with Rix for the past five years in an effort to accommodate his concerns, including alternate options of moving the line underground.

"The trees near the customer’s property have been identified as hazardous as they have grown into the power line and present a clear and imminent risk to the community," says Harrison.

Rix may have won the first showdown but he knows this isn't the last he'll hear from FortisBC on this standoff.

"The crew and the truck drove away and the ball is now in FortisBC's court," Plant says.