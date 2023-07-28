Applications are being accepted for annual Bernard Avenue car show

Photo: Nicholas Johansen/file

Applications are now being accepted for this year's Show N Shine on Bernard.

The annual car show, put on by the Downtown Kelowna Association, takes place Saturday, Aug. 19.

All types of vehicles, from classic cars and hot rods to muscle cars and genuine collectibles will be on display along Bernard Avenue from the Sails to St. Paul Street from 11 a.m until 4 p.m.

A number of downtown businesses will also be setting up displays outside their doors during the event.

Car enthusiasts and car clubs around the Central Okanagan are invited to participate.

Click here to register.

Registration is $25 per vehicle with applications being accepted until Friday, Aug. 4 or until it reaches capacity.

Cash prizes will be awarded for best import, best domestic, and best overall, which will be adjudicated by a panel of judges. A people’s choice award will be voted on by the public.