Court sides with city & developer, Boynton Place development will go ahead

A controversial 218-unit condo development at 630 Boynton Place will go ahead after the Supreme Court threw out a lawsuit challenging the city's approval of the project.

Local resident Murray Porubanec filed suit against the City of Kelowna, project developer Meridian Developments Inc. and landowner Knox Eminence Development Corp. citing the project is higher than the maximum height, and has shorter front yards than what is allowed under the city’s zoning bylaw.

BC Supreme Court Justice G.P. Weatherill concluded the decisions reached by the city in issuing a development permit to the developer was reasonable, "even if it is not the same decision the court would have made in place of the decision maker."

In his suit, Porubanec contended the development at the base of Knox Mountain did not comply with city bylaw 8000 because Building 1 exceeds the maximum height of 13 metres and because the maximum six metre front setback was not met.

He further contended Meridian's submission that the height is less than 13 metres relies on a measurement that did not comply with the bylaw and also exceeds the three-metre maximum by definition of the bylaw. He also stated the development permit was illegal because it violated the front setback requirement, making the permit illegal.

Despite the assertions, city planners did recommend acceptance of the development permit application based on its interpretation of Bylaw 8000.

"Accordingly, the broad issue for determination is whether the decision was unreasonable because the plans violate Bylaw 8000's provision relating to building height and storey restrictions and minimum front yard setbacks," Justice Weatherill wrote.

"The standard of review for decisions made by the city is reasonableness. This means that I must only quash the decision if it is unreasonable and not if it is incorrect."

In rendering the decision, Justice Weatherill said there were a number of decisions the city could have made with respect to the development permit application.

"The question is whether the decision falls within the range of acceptable outcomes."

While Porubanec contends the decision was unreasonable, the plaintiff bears the burden of showing it was in fact unreasonable.

Justice Weatherill ruled that Porubanec did not meet that burden and found that the approval of the development was "within the realm of reasonable decisions the city could have made."

"In short, city planning's interpretation of the plans, which council adopted, is consistent with the text, context and purpose of Bylaw 8000."

The judge also ruled the plaintiff pay one set of costs to each of the three defendants.

Meridian spokesman Karl Miller says he is pleased with the decision reached by the court.

"We had previously worked very hard with administration to come up with a design that fits with the zoning and as a result were issued a development permit approved by city council. Upon receiving all the necessary regulatory approvals we commenced construction which is well underway," says Miller.

"We look forward to putting this behind us and moving forward with our neighbours in a harmonious way. This project will be a great addition to the neighbourhood when completed and residents will be pleased with the finished project as has been our experience on past projects.”