RCMP ask for help locating trailer stolen in Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public's help to locate a utility trailer that was left on Rutland Road at the intersection of McCurdy Road overnight.

RCMP says the utility trailer was reported stolen from a resident in the 3600 block of Shadow Creek Drive on Monday.

"The utility trailer has a BC license plate WRW70G and was legally parked on Rutland Road at McCurdy Road when it was taken sometime during the night. No witnesses, suspects, or surveillance footage are currently available to aid in the investigation," says RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

RCMP urge anyone with potential information or dash camera footage from the area that may have captured the theft to contact them referencing file number 2023-42976.

“The RCMP appreciate the cooperation and support of the community in their efforts to recover the stolen trailer and bring those responsible to justice,” said Const. Della-Paolera.