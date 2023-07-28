KF Aerospace hosts career fair in Kelowna

Hundreds of people showed up to KF Aerospace on Thursday as they opened their hangar doors to the public for a career fair and open house.

“It’s a really great opportunity for us to introduce, basically, what we do in Kelowna to the public,” said the KF Aerospace human resources director Anne Downie.

“You don’t have to work on the hangar floor to have a career in aviation," she said, explaining they have positions ranging from professional roles to trades.

"We have the supporting groups, so we have the corporate office being represented today, the supply chain, the hangar support group. It takes all of these groups to be successful, so we’re looking for a lot of great people."

Twenty-year avionics technician Ryan Clarke tells Castanet working in aviation never gets old and that it was a great move for his career.

“The variety of work on a daily basis, the people I get to work with, the challenges that come with the job as far as modifications — some of the more interesting projects we have like converting a passenger airplane into a cargo airplane or vice versa... it never gets stale, there’s always something new,” said Clarke.

Clarke said the job has allowed him to travel the world, including Alaska and Russia and across Canada.

"It’s been very interesting and I’ve really enjoyed it."

"If you’re at all into models or working with your hands or troubleshooting and problem solving and working with a group of people, this is definitely a career you might enjoy.”

If you’re interested in working for KF Aerospace but were unable to make the career fair, you can head to the KF Aerospace website to learn about career opportunities and job openings.