Annual accountants' report finds Thompson-Okanagan population booming, housing down

The Interior’s population continues to expand at a rapid rate, but the amount of housing to go along with it does not.

According to the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia’s annual BC Check-Up: Live report, the Thompson-Okanagan’s population ballooned to 631,367 in 2022, which represented an increase of 12,536 people from 2021.

The population surge occurred even though natural growth, which is births minus deaths, decreased by 2,466 between July 1, 2021, and July 1, 2022.

“As migration channels normalized in late 2021, the Thompson-Okanagan saw its population growth increase and the region added the largest number of new residents since 2016,” MNP Kelowna partner Karen Christiansen said in a press release.

“Bolstered by the lifestyle, recreational opportunities, and ability to work remotely, the region was able to attract residents from around B.C., Canada and the world.”

Most of the newcomers to the region came from other countries, as there was an increase of 5,444 residents from outside of Canada. The number of people who came from other areas of B.C. was 4,801, while the net increase from other provinces was 4,757.

Nearly two-thirds of the newcomers were 39 years and younger.

“Attracting new residents to our region is essential, particularly younger people given our aging demographics,” Christiansen said. “Our population has aged considerably over the past decade, with nearly a quarter of our population 65 or older. We also need to ensure we also have enough housing supply for our growing population.”

As for housing, the annual report found there were 3,949 units completed in 2022. However, that figure represented only 0.3 units per newcomer and was below the average of 4,200 units created annually between 2017 and 2020. The report also found rent prices in Kelowna increased 28% for three-plus-bedroom homes and 9.7% for one-bedroom units.

“The region must strive to attract more residents, particularly those who are in the working-age bracket and can contribute to the local economy by producing goods and services,” Christiansen said.

“But insufficient growth in the housing supply, combined with the high rate of population growth, presents a major challenge to the affordability of housing for both current and future residents. To improve the accessibility and affordability of housing, it is imperative that policies prioritize an increase in housing development.”