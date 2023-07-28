Mexican restaurant opens in historic house on Lawrence Avenue

Cindy White

It’s not a hidden gem anymore.

A new operator has taken over the historic house on Lawrence Avenue that used to be home to the Hidden Gem restaurant. It’s now Casa de Frida, in tribute to iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

“She doesn’t call herself sick, she can't call herself broken. She was in a bad car accident, and against everything she kept continuing through the art,” explains restaurant co-owner Luis Silva.

“Mexico is a big inspiration for all of us and she was always proud to wear the Mexican dressed and (bring) the culture around the world.”

Silva has teamed up with the owner of Two Brothers Mexican Restaurant in West Kelowna. “It was always our dream since we met Antonia, which is the owner of the Two Brothers, to expand and open a place in downtown.”

The timing was right and they made an offer to the former owner of Hidden Gem to acquire the house. It was originally built on Bernard Avenue more than 120 years ago and then moved to Lawrence Avenue.

“From what I understand, it used to be residential, this area, and Bernard was commercial, so they decided to move it. So, for us it was perfect. Something that we work with back in Mexico, with older buildings, historic buildings. So, it was really, really a pleasure to take this place over,” said Silva.

The food is traditional Mexican with a contemporary twist.

“We come from the Caribbean. The chef comes from Mexico City and he had a career also in Baja, California. So, we do pretty much seafood right now.” He says as the weather cools down the menu will adapt with more warm dishes like soups. .

In the spirit of Frida Kahlo, Silva plans to showcase Mexican artists with exhibits at the restaurant. The second storey of the house is undergoing renovations and should be open soon for additional indoor seating.

Casa de Frida is currently open for lunch and dinner and has a staff of 10.