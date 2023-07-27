City staff are going to the public to sell its planned $241M borrowing initiative

Photo: City of Kelowna Parkinson Recreation Centre

City of Kelowna staff will venture out into the community in the coming weeks to sell plans to borrow $241 million for a number of recreation and wellness facilities across the city.

A series of three information sessions will be held to provide residents with details around the borrowing initiative for construction of a new Parkinson Rec Centre, Mission and Glenmore activity centres and redevelop the Rutland sports fields.

A series of three public information session will be held over the next six weeks, including:

Rutland Recreation Park - Field north of Rutland Activity Centre. Tuesday, August 15 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Capital News Centre. Thursday, August 17 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Parkinson Recreation Centre. Wednesday, September 6 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Council approved moving forward with the borrowing bylaw this past Monday, triggering an Alternative Approval Process (AAP) as required by the Community Charter.

Under provisions of the AAP more than 10 per cent of registered voters would have to object through a formal process to put a halt to the bylaw.

That process begins next Thursday and runs through Sept. 15.

“In building a stronger Kelowna, we are prioritizing key community, sport and wellness sites that play an essential role in the overall wellness and quality of life in our community,” said partnerships and investments director Derek Edstrom.

“The financial strategy anticipates a less than five per cent increase each year for the total City budget, prioritizing the need to keep tax impacts low, stable and predictable.”