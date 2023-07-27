Kelowna reaffirms commitment to reduce crime after unflattering annual report

Photo: Castanet file RCMP Supt. Kara Triance

The City of Kelowna and the RCMP are both reaffirming their commitment to bring crime numbers down following a second-straight unflattering annual crime statistics report.

The yearly report from Statistics Canada released Thursday morning shows the Kelowna Census Metropolitan Area, which encompasses the region from Peachland to Lake Country, has the highest crime rate (10,532 per 100,000 population) among the 35 CMA's in the country and the second highest Crime Severity Index (128) behind only Winnipeg.

The CSI, which assigns weighted values to criminal offences based on their seriousness, has a base index of 100.

In a news release Thursday afternoon ahead of a planned Friday news conference, RCMP Supt. Kara Triance noted that Kelowna's CSI ranks 34th on the list of all B.C. cities, including big and small communities.

Kelowna ranks 19th when eliminating sparsely-populated rural areas.

The city's CSI also shoots up from 128 to 150 when looking at Kelowna separately from the rest of the Central Okanagan.

Triance says property crime is driving the city's CSI, specifically theft from vehicles, shoplifting, fraud break and enter and theft under $5,000.

During her most recent quarterly report to council, Triance noted the detachment has been focusing on those crimes and numbers have decreased over the first quarter of 2023.

"Kelowna regional RCMP detachment remains fully committed to addressing crime in our community while providing an exceptional policing service," said Triance.

"I am really pleased to report since the release of the 2021 report last year, we have seen a steady decrease in crime in almost every area of violent and non-violent crime.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas meantime says he and council share the frustration many residents and business owners feel about crime.

"We are steadfast in our commitment to addressing crime in Kelowna and building the safest, most vibrant community possible," he said in a city news release.

"We have developed a series of programs and resources to address key areas of crime and safety for our community.

Dyas pointed to council's approval of six more RCMP and four bylaw officers in the 2023 budget along with an ongoing one per cent public safety levy and the newly adopted mayor's task force on crime reduction.