Kelowna boy stars in his first Bollywood movie

Madison Reeve

An adorable seven-year-old boy from Kelowna will be making his debut in a Bollywood movie next month.

Shane Grover will star in a Punjabi film called Munda Southall Da.

"I was in a movie in July last year when I was six," Grover said.

The child actor filmed his parts of the movie in the U.K.

Grover's father, Rick, says the movie was also shot in India.

"It's the best. Apart from the money, it is the fun that comes with it. The experience and meeting all the actors on set because he is a kid, so we have to be with him while they shoot. We were in the U.K. for a month last year in July. It was a fun-filled vacation for us."

The movie is a romantic drama and is set to release in select theatres on August 4 and it will make its way to Kelowna the weekend of August 12.

Rick Grover says his son was recognized through social media.

"When he was a five-year-old, he used to make his Instagram videos... just little reels on YouTube, and that is how somebody picked him from YouTube and Instagram. Then we went to Vancouver for an audition, and they selected him."

When asked what his favourite thing about acting was, the almost eight-year-old said: "Getting really good experience."

Grover says his son is in talks to shoot a second Bollywood movie in Toronto.