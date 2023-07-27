Golf tournament raises $90K for YMCA of Southern Interior BC

Photo: YMCA of Southern Interior BC

The 13th annual Wilson M. Beck Charity Golf Tournament raised more than $90,000 for the YMCA of Southern Interior B.C.

The tournament was held at the Kelowna Golf and Country Club on July 17, raising funds for the Y’s Strong Kids Campaign.



“We are inspired by the enthusiasm and heart that the golf participants and volunteers bring to this event each year,” says Tammie Watson, VP of philanthropy at the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

“The support felt on event day was incredible. Our communities continue to face challenges – from financial instability due to rising living expenses, mental health and isolation concerns, or a trend towards unhealthy lifestyles – let’s face it we all have to move more – this event made more possible for local families in need.”

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC, formerly the YMCA of Okanagan, was established over 40 years ago to help promote healthy lifestyles, nurture young minds, and strengthen the community.



“This is one of our favourite events,” says Steven Pavelich, WMB managing partner. “Not only is it fun, but it is truly rewarding to see the funds raised from this event go to a charity that is making a difference in the lives of community members right here in the Okanagan. The Y is unique in that 100% of proceeds will directly support locals most in need, rather than admin costs – which is something we can all feel proud of.”