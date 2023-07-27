Okanagan Tattoo Show returns to Kelowna this weekend

The Kelowna Curling Club is transforming into a tattoo paradise this weekend as the ninth annual Okanagan Tattoo Show gets ready for some of the world’s best artists.

About 200 artists will be in attendance for the show running Friday to Sunday.

"It allows you to have almost every style represented, and to get a tattoo by people that are really, really well known in their own cities or countries that they’re coming from,” said show organizer Rob Jobe.

“But the number one thing is the interest from artists is through the roof. We get about 400 to 500 requests to attend the show every year, and we only have space for 200.”

Jobe tells Castanet the tattoo show is the perfect spot for avid tattoo lovers, as well as newcomers who are on the fence about getting their first tattoo, or people who are just there to tag along and have a good time.

“It’ll be tattoos that are like eagles, anchors, hearts, daggers, those kinds of things. Really simple to get that. And then there’s the whole Japanese end of things, which is a huge influence in tattooing, so you’ll see a lot of that represented as well."

"There’s new school tattoos, tribal tattoos, ornamental tattoos, writing, script is very big, but a lot of the work you’ll see here is realism, stuff that looks very photorealistic," he said.

According to Jobe, every style of tattooing you could possibly think of will be represented over the weekend and it will be very easy to browse, look around, and find your artist of choice.

“Last year we did not run the outdoor component for the show, so we do have bands in the sky lounge upstairs. We have seating for 400 up there, so you’ll be able to watch bands starting in the afternoons into the evenings on Friday and Saturday," said Jobe.

In the outdoor area, the show plans to have a couple food trucks, and a community stage that'll host some local artists for free, completely open to the public, even if you're not going inside for the show.

The ninth edition of the Okanagan Tattoo Show gets underway Friday at 4 p.m. and runs until Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available online or at the door.