Longtime Big White sleigh ride operator retires

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Jim Long is retiring after 17 years providing sleigh rides at Big White.

Big White Ski Resort is looking for a new sleigh ride operator.

Longtime operator Jim Long has retired after 17 seasons on the hill.

"Time for the next adventure. Thank you all, ownership, management, staff, and most important, guests. You will all be missed," said Jim Long in a Facebook post announcing his retirement.

"I'm going to miss lots, just the people, you know, the brunches in the mornings, the dinners at night. All the different characters that I met on the sleigh. It was great," says Long.

The the years Long says he has watched Big White explode with growth. "I think it was 2014/15 when things really started to take off."

His partnership with the resort led to sleigh rides followed by brunches and dinner, which "really changed the dynamics... It made every night busy. That was a hit."

Long says winters away from his farm in Stettler, Alta. weren't always easy but he'll never forget the connections he made and the people he got to know.

Long says when he first took the job, he thought he would be skiing more, but quickly found out he would not have time.

"I always told everybody, I only work half days most of them are 12 to 14 hours," he said.

Big White Ski Resort vice president Michael J. Ballingall says Long will be missed and it won't be easy to find another operator like him. Sleigh rides have, for now, been suspended for next ski season.

"We are now hunting for an operator with a team of six Clydesdale or Belgian draught horses plus sleigh," Ballingall said.

Like Long, the new operator will have to live and take of their horses on the mountain.

"It's the snow you know, reading the snow, reading the trails, understanding the temperatures and the different conditions, and how the sleigh and the horses are going to react to that snow. That's what got me in trouble and kept me on my toes," said Long.

If Long has one piece of advice for whoever takes over the sleigh rides it would be, "go for it, don't let fear and common sense hold you back."