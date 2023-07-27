Central Okanagan crime rate falling, but still number one in Canada

Photo: Madison Reeve/file Police investigate a stabbing at the bus loop outside Orchard Park on June 14, 2023.

The Central Okanagan again has the highest crime rate among Canada's 35 metropolitan regions.

According to annual figures released Thursday by Statistics Canada, the Kelowna Census Metropolitan Area— ranging Peachland to Lake Country—had an annual police reported crime rate of 10,532 per 100,000 residents in 2022.

The crime rate is based on criminal code incidents excluding traffic offences.

While the crime rate remains the highest in the country, the needle did move down. The 2022 crime rate is down five per cent over 2021 figures.

During her last report to city council, Kelowna's top cop indicated the region would remain at or near the top in terms of both crime rate and crime severity index (CSI), but said numbers this year are trending down.

"While RCMP are seeing improvement in key metrics (break and enter and auto theft) since fall 2022, the annual figures mirrored those of 2021," Supt. Kara Triance told council in June.

"Therefore no significant changes are anticipated in this summer's CSI report from last year."

Lethbridge is second with a crime rate of 9,358 followed by Winnipeg at 8,757 per 100,000.

The national crime rate sits at 5,668 while the provincial rate is 7,366. The province's other three CMA's, Vancouver, Victoria and Abbotsford-Mission are all just slightly above the national average.

Metro Kelowna ranks second nationally to Winnipeg in Crime Severity Index.

The CSI, which assigns weighted values to criminal offences based on their seriousness, has a base index of 100.

The Kelowna CMA CSI is 128 which is four per cent higher than 2021. Winnipeg tops the list with an index of 136.6 while Lethbridge is third at 119.0. The provincial CSI is 100.4, well above the national rate of 78.1.

The Central Okanagan's violent crime index went up 1.5 per cent to 107.4 while the non-violent index is 137.33, also up 5.33 per cent.

Kelowna RCMP expect to speak to the report at a news conference Friday.