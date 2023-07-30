Man pleads guilty in Okanagan-wide crime spree

Photo: RCMP Trevor Parkstrom

A man described by police as having “no regard for law and order” has pleaded guilty to a string of charges stemming from a crime spree that spanned the Okanagan.

Trevor Parkstrom, 48, pleaded guilty Thursday to a half-dozen charges relating to offences committed in Kelowna, Oliver and Armstrong late last year.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000 and one count each of theft under $5,000, motor vehicle theft, credit card theft and breach.

The allegations relate to incidents on Nov. 25 in Armstrong, on Dec. 15 in Oliver and on Dec. 18 in Kelowna.

Mounties in Kelowna issued a news release after Parkstrom’s arrest in December describing him as a repeat offender committing crimes across the Interior.

“Our teams reviewed Parkstrom’s history and through their investigative work, determined that the residents of the Central Okanagan were deeply impacted by an endless string of property crime including theft over $5,000, fraud and possession of stolen property,” police said at the time, alleging evidence linked him to crimes across the Okanagan and in Kamloops.

“He has shown no regard for law and order within these communities.”

Police said Parkstrom was arrested on Dec. 18 in Kelowna after police found him inside a stolen Ford F-250 pickup truck.

Lawyers will return to court on Oct. 5 to set a date for Parkstrom’s sentencing, which is slated to take place in First Nations court in Kamloops.

Parkstrom is free on bail living at a Kamloops recovery facility.