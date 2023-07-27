RCMP make grim discovery in McKinley Reservoir

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna man reported missing this week has been found dead.

Mike Montemiglio, 50, was reported missing on July 25. His body was found Wednesday in McKinley Lake/Reservoir in the McKinley Landing area.

"There are no criminal concerns and the BC Coroners Service has taken conduct of this investigation," says Const. Mike Della-Paolera, RCMP spokesperson.

"The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the citizens and media along with its community partners for their assistance in this unfortunate situation, there will be no further comments. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was a part of a search Wednesday at McKinley Lake/Reservoir where Montemiglio was found.

He was last seen Sunday, July 23, at 12:30 p.m. after he wandered away from his home in the neighbourhood following a disagreement with his wife.