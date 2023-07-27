RCMP make grim discovery in McKinley Lake

Photo: Contributed

The body of a man who was reported missing on July 25, 2023, has been found.

Kelowna RCMP tells Castanet they have recovered the body of Mike Montemiglio who was last seen Sunday.

RCMP and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue were searching McKinley Lake Wednesday afternoon, "the 50-year-old missing man has been located, unfortunately, he was deceased," says RCMP spokesperson Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

Montemiglio was last seen Sunday at 12:30 p.m. after he wandered away from his McKinley Landing area home following a disagreement with his wife.

Friends and family searched their acreage, even bringing in a drone to get an aerial view while others checked downtown and tent city before RCMP and COSAR took over the search.



