Central, South Okanagan fires sparked by Friday's storm now held or under control

Photo: BCWS

The fires started by Friday's lightning and wind storm in the Central Okanagan are now all under control, according to the BC Wildfires Service.

Multiple wildfires were started in the southern portion of the Kamloops Fire Centre Friday evening as a lightning storm rolled through the Okanagan.

Spot fires were discovered at Bull Creek, Riddle Creek, Good Creek, Gilser Brook, Pitin Creek, Greata Creek, Lower Greata Creek, Eneas Creek, and Lower Eneas Creek. These fires were all deemed to have been started by lightning and they are all now considered to be under control or held.

BCWS information officer Melanie Bibeau says because there are so many fires burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre and across the province, they aren't attacking every fire that starts.

"When we have higher priority fires, and we don't have personnel on a spot fire, it will be monitored," says Bibeau.

The only fires still considered out of control in the Okanagan are south of Keremeos. The Crater Creek wildfire is listed at 4.6 hectares and was spotted Saturday while the Gillanders Creek wildfire, in the Cathedral Provincial Park, is listed at 86 hectares but it has been burning since July 13. Both of these fires are being monitored.

"When a fire is being monitored, it means BCWS is observing the fire but it's not immediately suppressed. It may be allowed to burn to achieve ecological or resource management objectives and is used on remote fires that do not threaten lives or property," says Bibeau.