Kelowna breakfast, lunch restaurant closing next month

A popular Kelowna breakfast and lunch spot will be closing next month.

Beet'N Boo's Bistro & Catering announced on Facebook this week that August 25 will be their last day of operations.

They said the landlord of the location at 2496A Enterprise Way has decided they no longer want a restaurant there and will not be renewing the lease.

“Over the past several months we have explored all relocation options; however a combination of costs, location and the age we are now has made this an impossible task!”

“Just when we thought we had triumphed the Covid years,” the restaurant continued. “It's been an amazing run, and each and everyone of you, from the bottom of our hearts, is thanked for the unwavering support you have provided.”

The restaurant said they will miss everyone, “we hope our paths will continue to cross in the future.”