Seniors raise awareness and money for Okanagan Mission Activity Centre

Photo: Michelle Droettboom Friends of Okanagan Mission Activity Centre.

The Mission Senior Centre Society is inviting public to a picnic in the park this weekend to help maintain the activity centre.

"It is a hidden gem right on the lake," says Michelle Droettboom, one of the volunteers with the Friends of Okanagan Mission Activity Centre.

Picnic in the Park goes this Saturday, July 29 at Sarsons Beach between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The hope is to help raise money and awareness to preserve and rejuvenate the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre at the beach.

"Kelowna seniors gather here during the weekdays to socialize while playing cribbage, bridge, canasta or euchre. Others do yoga, keep fit, sing, or paint together," says Droettboom.

The centre is used by the public for all manner of social and cultural events such as family reunions, birthday parties, potluck suppers, and even weddings.

"It is a community gathering place and... it is the last building on the lake that can be rented by the public from the City of Kelowna," Droettboom says.

The society’s mission is to preserve and rejuvenate the Okanagan Mission Activity Centre by ensuring it stays well known, well used and well-loved.

"Join us for our Picnic in the Park this beautiful asset is ours to enjoy. It is a fantastic community jewel. Come and join us for hotdogs, kid's games, face painting, live music and great fun," says Droettboom.

If anyone is interested in learning more about the centre or signing up for a seniors activity contact: [email protected] by email.