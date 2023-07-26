Vernon-based Durali Properties adds Kelowna's Ramada hotel to growing portfolio

Photo: Wyndham Hotels

Durali Properties continues to snap up businesses in the Okanagan.

The Vernon-based company has purchased the Ramada by Wyndham Kelowna Hotel and Conference Centre, which was put on the market for $32 million earlier this year. The hotel is located at the corner of Highway 97 and Dilworth Road.

A source said Durali officials are meeting with employees on Wednesday and an official announcement about the sale is scheduled to be made later in the day.

Durali Properties owns a wide array of businesses throughout the valley, including fast-food restaurants, hotels, real estate developments and golf courses. It bought Sunset Ranch Golf Course in Kelowna four years ago and earlier this year added Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club to its portfolio.

Former Ramada owner RPB Hotels and Resorts in December 2019 announced plans to build a 12-storey, mass-timber tower that would contain 83 new rooms to go along with the 135 the hotel already had.

Those plans in February 2022 were changed to a six-storey structure that would have had 160 additional rooms and a one-storey parkade.