Police asking the public to help locate missing Kelowna man

Photo: Contributed Mike Montemiglio

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public's help in locating a 50-year-old man.

On July 24, Kelowna RCMP received a report that James Michael Montemiglio, who goes by "Mike," was missing.

Mike was last seen on July 23, 2023, leaving his home in Kelowna.

The man's wife says he wandered away after a disagreement from their home in the McKinley Landing area.

"He doesn't do this. He's a fighter, not a… this is so out of character," wife Leanne Jones said.

Police say Mike has also not shown up for work.

He is described as a 50-year-old Indigenous male, 5'11'', 170 pounds with brown hair (mohawk/ponytail), and brown eyes.

The only clothing description available was that Mike was wearing a white pair of size 12 Adidas shoes with black stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file #2023-42965.