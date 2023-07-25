'This is so out of character’: Wife appeals for help finding missing Kelowna man

Photo: Contributed Mike Montemiglio

He wandered away after a disagreement but hasn’t been heard from in more than two days.

A Kelowna woman has reported her husband missing after he failed to return to their home in the McKinley Landing area. She last saw him around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Leanne Jones says she and Mike Montemiglio had a disagreement on Sunday and she left. Then, on Monday, she got a call saying he didn’t show up for work.

“He doesn’t do this. He’s a fighter not a…this is so out of character,” said Jones.

She says friends and family have been searching their acreage, even bringing in a drone to get an aerial view. Others have checked downtown and tent city, but there’s been no sign of Montemiglio.

She’s concerned because when he left, Montemiglio left his wallet and reading glasses behind.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line and cite file number 42965.