Hit and run at grocery store leaves Kelowna man wanting answers

Photo: Cornelius Sierhuis This vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run on July 21 at the Freshco grocery store on Highway 97 and Leckie Rd.

A Kelowna man is trying to track down the individual that damaged his vehicle and drove away.

Cornelius Sierhuis says he's the victim of a hit and run that involved his 2011 Ford Lincoln SUV and his travel trailer, as well as a white four-door Chevy pick up truck.

On July 21, Sierhuis was stopping off at the Freshco grocery store on Highway 97 and Leckie Rd. around noon to return a handful of items. When he made his way back to his vehicle, he found a large dent in the back of his SUV and his trailer was also bent.

"I just put my flashers on, went into the store, returned the items, and then when I came back, I never actually saw anything, but I looked and the back end of my trailer had been hit by something … The tail light was in pieces all over the road and there was a significant dent in the back of the vehicle as well," said Sierhuis.

Sierhuis managed to get a glimpse of the suspect vehicle through the grocery store's surveillance footage.

"It’s an elderly gentleman, he’s bald, he wears thick glasses, he has white hair and walks with a little bit of a limp. The video showed him in that vehicle. He was making a right-hand turn and he cut the corner way too short and collided with my trailer," said Sierhuis.

Sierhuis is looking at thousands of dollars in damages and says the police are not overly hopeful they'll snag a suspect as the surveillance tape does not clearly show a license plate number for the truck.

Sierhuis is hopeful the community can help keep an eye out for the hit and run vehicle, and he describes it as a white Chevy truck with four doors, a canopy on the back, and a noticeable orange bug deflector on the front.

If you see this truck, you can contact the RCMP with file number 23-42251.