Kelowna disbanding Journey Home Society, will shift approach in fight against homelessness

Photo: Castanet/file Rail trail homeless camp

The City of Kelowna will take a bigger role in dealing with the changing homelessness crisis within the city.

Following a review of the first five years of the Journey Home Strategy, the city says it will establish a new team to lead the renewal of the strategy beginning in 2024.

The review, the city says in a new release, found the sector wanted to see the city "take on a greater role in implementation to support community efforts."

The present five-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Central Okanagan Journey Home Society expires at the end of the 2023. The city says it will not renew the MOU.

Instead, a transition of responsibilities will continue through to the end of the year with the city's new team taking over operations in 2024.

“The landscape around homelessness has changed dramatically since 2018 when the Journey Home Strategy was introduced. We see people experiencing homelessness who never have before, and rapid growth in the number of people sheltering outside,” said Mayor Tom Dyas.

“Despite the gains we have made in establishing more housing solutions, we see a clear need for the city to strengthen its commitment and show momentum as a leader.”

The city says it is developing an internal structure, assembling a team and formalizing partnerships, details of which will be announced in the fall.

“Since implementation of the strategy began in 2018, there have been more than 300 homes with supports built in Kelowna.

"The Central Okanagan Journey Home Society has been central to that accomplishment and many others which will have lasting benefit in our community. Homelessness is increasing and we must take a renewed approach.”

The city continues to work with BC Housing and other partners to expand housing capacity in the lead up to winter.