'Tough to Wear Pink' gymkhana goes Saturday in Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

The Kelowna Gymkhana Club will host its annual Tough to Wear Pink event on Saturday.

The nonprofit, volunteer-run organization operates seven shows a year involving exercises and events for horse and rider. The club includes riders of all ages, from one to 65, and is well known in the local horse community and has operated for 30 years.

Every year the group hosts its Tough to Wear Pink gymkhana with proceeds going to the local cancer agency in Kelowna, in memory of Linda Lamberton, a long time gymkhana member. The $5 entry fee from each horse and rider in donated.

This year the event takes place July 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3745 Gordon Drive in Kelowna. The public is invited to drop in at any time to watch, swing by the concession for lunch and check out the raffle table and 50/50 draw.

People who cannot make the event and want to make a donation, or anyone who wants more details, can contact the club at [email protected].