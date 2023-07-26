Kelowna killer out of jail again following arrest after initial statutory release

Photo: Castanet/file Ryan Quigley outside the Kelowna courthouse in 2016.

A Kelowna man convicted of killing his partner nearly a decade ago has again been granted parole, three months after he was sent back to prison.

Ryan James Quigley was originally sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the 2014 death of then 35-year-old Aimee Jane Parkes at their home in the Hiawatha Mobile Home Park.

With 31 months of pre-sentence credit, Quigley was left with nine years and five months left to serve, resulting in a sentence that expires in March 2026.

Quigley was released from custody on statutory release on Jan. 30 of this year after serving about two-thirds of his sentence.

A recommendation he live in a halfway house was not imposed, instead allowing Quigley to live with his parents in the Joe Rich area. A warrant for his arrest and suspension of his release was issued May 1 after Quigley's father informed the parole office "things were not going well."

According to documents requested by Castanet from the Parole Board of Canada, Quigley's father said they no longer felt safe and asked him to leave.

The parents noted changes in his behaviour since changing medications and being prescribed ADHD medication.

"You acted poorly whenever you were told no...at one point when you challenged your father to a fight you said, 'I sure hope you win,'" the document states.

It further said Quigley threatened suicide on at least three occasions, once while holding a knife to his throat. His parents said Quigley indicated he was crushing and snorting his medication.

Quigley refuted the claims saying it was his father who was angry. He said he held the knife to his throat to "prove a point" and never intended to kill himself.

He admitted to leaving the house on four or five occasions, staying with his brother who lived nearby.

In making its decision to revoke the suspension of his statutory release, the Correctional Service of Canada noted there had been no behavioural concerns since his return to custody.

"The CSC recommends a residency condition and you have community residential facility support," the document added.

"You have warmed to the idea of residency for the support it offers you and the distance from your parents.

"They believe your risk can be managed in the community with a more gradual release plan and are therefore recommending residency. They also recommend another special condition to take medication as prescribed."

The parole board also noted his willing engagement at his hearing and his offering some "insight and newfound perspective on the circumstances resulting in his suspension."

Despite the concerns which arose after just a short time while on statutory release, the parole board noted he was not unlawfully at large nor did he re-offend.

Quigley will spend six months in residency effective July 12 and is required to take medication as prescribed, reside at a designated residential facility, adhere to an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, abstain from drugs and alcohol, seek or remain employed and have no contact with prior victims.

Overnight leave privileges will be at the discretion of the parole supervisor.