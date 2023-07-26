Canadian Ultimate Championships tournament set for Kelowna this weekend

Photo: Brady Strachan Masters level Ultimate players from across the nation will be in Kelowna this weekend.

Kelowna is set to host the 2023 Canadian Ultimate Championships Masters Division at Mission Park Fields this weekend.

Ultimate frisbee is a high-intensity sport that combines speed, athleticism, and strategic teamwork. Teams move a disc down the field, scoring points by completing passes into the endzone.

The tournament starts Friday, July 28 and wraps up on Sunday and will feature some of the most skilled Masters level ultimate players in the country competing for the national title.

Athletes competing this weekend are men over the age of 33 and women over the age of 30.

"We're incredibly excited to host some of the best Ultimate teams in Canada, right here in Kelowna," says Kelowna Ultimate Players Society president Paul Brain. "I'm excited for our city to experience Ultimate played at its highest level and for these players to get a taste of the Okanagan."

Organizers are also looking for volunteers to help out and make the tournament a memorable success

"We're reaching out to our community for help with various tasks, from set up to scorekeeping, offering a chance to experience top-tier Ultimate action up close," says Brain.

To find out more about volunteer opportunities click here.