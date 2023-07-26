Community rallying around man battling flesh-eating disease

Photo: Nicole Squair

With more than 250 donations, the community is rallying behind a family man from Lake Country after he was diagnosed with a disease that has him fighting for his life.

Dealing with health issues for a number of years, Dave Squair had his father rush him to the hospital last weekend after the pain in his stomach became too much for him to bear.

"You could just tell he was off and wasn’t feeling 100 per cent, but we just chalked it up to him being tired. He wasn't sleeping well the week before, but we figured things had just caught up to him," said his wife Nicole.

Undergoing several tests, Dave, his wife and his two young daughters quickly found out he had been diagnosed with a very rare disease called necrotizing fasciitis, more commonly known as flesh-eating disease.

Necrotizing fasciitis is a rare bacterial infection that spreads quickly throughout the body and can cause death.

With treatment and surgery being crucial to stopping the infection, Squair was rushed into surgery.

"He did pull through the surgery, but was in a very, very bad way on Tuesday. They called us in three times to tell us this might be it. It was very hard as we brought our two children in to see him because we just didn't know. They didn’t think he was going to make it," said Nicole.

With Dave out of work for the foreseeable future and with two young children at home, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family as they navigate through these challenging times.

The GoFundMe page has already seen 265 donations totally more than $27,000. The goal is $30,000.

"Obviously we want her and the girls to feel safe and secure as they take these next steps and walk this new path. Money should be the last thing they have to worry about," says the GoFundMe page.