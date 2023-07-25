Study by real estate group calls Kelowna Canada's greenest city

Photo: City of Kelowna

The city of Kelowna was just named the greenest city in the country.

The study was released on July 18 by GreaterTorontoHomePros.com, a Re/Max group out of Ontario.

"As Canadian wildfires ravage millions of acres and the climate crisis escalates across the world, it's interesting to see which cities lead the way in the green revolution in Canada," a news release from the group said.

A total of 29 cities were ranked based on metrics such as green spaces, hiking trails, parks, walkability and air quality.

Kelowna scored a 70.63 out of 100.

Kelowna had the highest walkability score at 92 as well as biking score at 99.

The city also topped the list for total bicycling infrastructure (km per 100k) of 250.07.

Lethbridge, Alta. was second on the list with a score of 66.39.

Fredericton, N.B., finished at a score of 65.40.

The city came second on the walkability score at 86.

Saskatoon was at the bottom of the list with a score of 23.92 out of 100.

- With files from CTV News