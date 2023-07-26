Naval Security Team training underway on Okanagan Lake

Madison Reeve

Kelowna residents and visitors had their eyes glued to Okanagan Lake Tuesday as the Canadian Forces Naval Security Team took part in training exercises.

The Naval Security Team (NST) is conducting small boat security exercises from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Tuesday to Thursday.

The NST is a team of specially trained sailors who provide an additional layer of security to deployed Royal Canadian Navy assets.

"A lot of people are usually curious. They are not really in touch with what we do, so that is why we are out here, but we are a completely transparent organization. We work for the people, and we are paid by the taxpayers," said Navy member and Marine Technician William Phommavongsay.

Members focused Tuesday on conducting controlled access zone maneuvers.

"These things are used for events where marinas need to be protected, harbour areas, or entrances to waterways."

A total of 26 members were a part of the training.

"We are originally from Victoria, and the logistics to bring all the assets and people into a different environment are what we need to practice because ultimately as the military, we are an expeditionary force, so we project power not just at home but abroad," Phommavongsay added.

The naval security team is also hoping to find some new crew members while they're in the area. A recruitment booth will be set up beside the sails until Thursday.

The same exercises will take place on Kootenay Lake near Nelson and around Nelson Marina later this summer.