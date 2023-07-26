Funding for Okanagan research called ‘B.C.’s most comprehensive cougar study to date’

It’s being called "B.C.’s most comprehensive cougar study to date."

The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation and Forest Enhancement Society of BC are teaming up on a multi-year project to collar and track 40 cougars across the Okanagan. The researchers are hoping to better understand the big cats’ predation rates of deer and other species and their movement behaviour.

“Cougars are one of the most important predators in B.C. for mule deer, bighorn sheep, mountain goats, and caribou. In spite of their high profile in B.C., we have very little information on the effects of cougar predation on prey distribution and survival, and the effects of human (e.g. road density, forestry) and natural (e.g. fire) landscape change on cougar habitat use,” says project leader Adam Ford.

Ford says over the past four years the researchers at UBC Okanagan have tracked dozens of cougars from the Okanagan and discovered many of them don’t just stay in the region.

“We tracked a cougar that was translocated and it went pretty far. It went from Big White down near Spokane and came back to the Osoyoos area."

He says that brings up questions about how to best approach wildlife management.

“Is it what’s going on in our backyards that matter or is it this bigger picture?

“I feel like when we’re talking about these large carnivores, we need to think about big spaces and lots of people and different agencies and authorities and jurisdictions that have to cooperate. So that we’re all pulling in the same direction in the row boat,” Ford adds.

He says their research has determined that while the predators mostly hunt deer they also survive on smaller animals and sometimes even bigger prey, like moose. However, there’s little evidence that when cougars wander into Kelowna and other populated area, that they are attracted to human food sources like garbage.

The project is one of 167 being funded by the trust in BC this year, with $1 million allocated to projects in the Thompson-Okanagan. The cougar study is being co-funded to the tune of $70,845 by the trust and FESBC.

Other new trust-funded projects taking place in the Okanagan include:

$40,400 to restore the riparian Black Cottonwood forests of the Kettle River Watershed, considered one of the rarest ecosystems in the province (with FESBC funding).

$83,918 to evaluate how large-scale wildfires affect the distribution of owl species in the Thompson-Okanagan region (with FESBC funding).

$78,940 for the re-naturalization of nluxwluxw?cwix (Lower Trout Creek).

$108,271 to implement the Lower Mission Creek conservation and restoration plan.

Since 1981, the trust has funded over 3,550 projects representing an investment of over $215 million for conservation in B.C.